AU UGAT Result 2019: Allahabad University declares Undergraduate Admission Test Result; here's how to check

Allahabad University (AU) has declared Allahabad Undergraduate Admission Test (UGAT) Result today. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their results on- aupravesh2019.com. The minimum qualifying marks required in the undergraduate entrance examination is 30% for unreserved category and 27% for the candidates of OBC category.

This year, UGAT was conducted in both online and offline modes. As per reports, there was no negative marking in AU UGAT exam 2019. Allahabad University selects students for admission to BA, BSc (Maths), BSc (Bio), BSc (Home Science), BCom, BFA, and BPA courses, through the UGAT.

Admissions to the varsity will commence from next week. "Admission will start in the third week of June 2019 by the process of 'Counseling'. The details of information regarding the counseling will be published in local newspapers, and will also available on the website aupravesh2019.com or Admision-2019 link of allduniv.ac.in and no inquiries in this regard will be entertained," reads the official notification.

Here's how to check your AU UGAT Result 2019:

Step-1: Visit the official website of the university.

Step-2: There is a candidate login box on the left side of the homepage. Enter your registered ID and password in the login box.

Step-3: Once you've entered your credentials, click on 'Submit'.

Step-4: AU UGAT Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step-5: Download the result and take a printout for future references.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

