CHSE Odisha 12th Results 2019: Arts, Commerce scores to be out next week; here's how to check

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts, Commerce result 2019: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will declare the results of the Class 12 Arts and Commerce exams next week, as mentioned by CHSE Odisha secretary Lopa Mudra Mohanty.

Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results on the official websites including chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

The results have been delayed for a bit this year. Most state and central boards have already declared their results so far.

This year the Class 12 Science stream results were declared on June 3. The overall pass percentage was 72.33 per cent. Girls performed better with 75.02 pass per cent whereas boys pass percentage was 70.40 per cent.

Last year, the pass percentage of Arts and Commerce (general stream) was lower than the Science stream pass percentage. A total of 76.98 per cent students had cleared the Science exam while 68.79 per cent Commerce students and 74.9 per cent Arts students cleared their respective Odisha Board class 12 exams.

Here's how to check CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts and Commerce results 2019 online:

Visit the official website of Odisha board

Click on the link to CHSE HLSC Result 2019 or Plus 2 2019 Result

Enter all the necessary details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take printout of copy for future purposes

Here's how to check CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts and Commerce results 2019 via SMS:

Type RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER

Send it to 56263

It is highly likely that the websites take longer than usual to respond due to high traffic. In such a case, students can try again later or visit indiaresults.com as well.

Also read: AIIMS Result 2019: MBBS exam results expected this week

Also read: JIPMER MBBS result 2019 declared; Arunangshu Bhattacharya tops with 99.9986 percentile