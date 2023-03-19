Australia thrash India by 10 wickets, fifties from Mitch Marsh and Travis Head

The unbeaten 121-run opening partnership between Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head helped Australia defeat India by 10 wickets in the second ODI as India struggled to score runs due to deadly bowling attacks by Mitchell Starc on Sunday. The three-match series is leveled by 1-1.

After Mitchell Starc's 5/53 decimated India's batting, the tourists took just 11 overs to reach the small target of 118.

Starc took full advantage of the favourable circumstances to dismiss India for 117 in 26 overs. His tenth five-wicket haul in ODIs along with strong displays from Sean Abbott (3/23) and Nathan Ellis (2/13) gave Indian batters no chance to settle down on seaming and swinging conditions.

Starc secured 5 wickets for 53 runs in eight overs, as India was bowled out for their third-lowest total against Australia in just 26 overs.

India: 117 all out in 26 overs (Virat Kohli 31, Axar Patel 29 not out, Mitchell Starc 5/53, Sean Abbott 3/23, Nathan Ellis 2/13).

