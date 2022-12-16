‘Avatar 2’ rakes in Rs 20 cr in advance booking in India, expected to earn between Rs 40- Rs 50 cr on Friday: Report

Avatar: The Way of Water is anticipated to have a successful debut in India at the box office. The film sold Rs 20 crore worth of advance tickets for its opening day across the country. Only four movies this year have made more money than this amount: KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Brahmastra Part One Shiva, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

According to a Hindustan Times report, quoting trade sources, the film earned slightly more than Rs 20 crore in advance bookings across India as of Thursday night. Although it ranks among the top five advance booking collections in India this year, KGF Chapter 2 (Rs 80 crore), which reported the highest advance booking in India history, had set the bar much higher.

Avatar: The Way of Water, a 3D action adventure, directed by James Cameron, reported steep ticket prices of Rs 2,500–Rs 3,000 , which didn't deter moviegoers from lapping up the tickets.

The movie is anticipated to earn between Rs 40 crore and Rs 50 crore at the Indian box office on Friday, a respectable start for any Hollywood production. In actuality, only a few Indian movies this year were able to reach this number (KGF 2 and RRR only, in fact). The movie is anticipated to make around $600 million worldwide in its opening weekend, which will put it on track to become one of the highest-grossing movies of all time if it continues to perform well after the weekend.

The film has received a lot of praise for its visual effects and ethereal visuals. Many Bollywood A-listers have gushed about the James Cameron-directed film on social media. Akshay Kumar and other celebrities praised the film on social media after attending a special screening for Bollywood celebs in Mumbai.

The film is the long-awaited sequel to the 2009 blockbuster 'Avatar,' directed by James Cameron. The film also marks the 25th anniversary of Cameron and Kate Winslet's mega-hit romantic-drama 'Titanic,' which was released in 1997.