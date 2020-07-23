Ayodhya's Ram Temple to be about 20 feet taller than earlier design, says temple architect

Ayodhya's Ram Temple will be 161-feet tall, which is about 20 feet taller than original design prepared in 1988, its chief architect has revealed. The construction of the temple will start on August 5 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, prominent BJP leaders and a host of VIPs will attend the groundbreaking ceremony. During the occasion, the PM will install a 40 kg silver brick as the foundation stone.

The event would be held keeping in mind maximum social distancing. The trust responsible for the construction of the Ram Mandir, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra has said that there would not be more than 200 people during the event. Also, there won't be more than 50 VIPS at the event. Veteran BJP leader LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti have also been invited to the ceremony.

"The earlier design was prepared in 1988. Over 30 years have passed... the footfall is likely to increase. People are also very enthusiastic about visiting the temple. So we thought its size should be increased. As per the revised design, the height of the temple has been increased from 141-feet to 161-feet," Nikhil Sompura, an architect and son of C Sompura, chief architect of the temple, told ANI.

As part of the new temple design, two more mandaps have been added. "All pillars and the stones that were carved based on the earlier design will still be used. Only two ''mandaps'' have been added," he said.

The work on the construction of the temple will start soon after the foundation ceremony and the constructions will complete in the next three years. "Once the 'bhoomi pujan' (ground breaking ceremony) is done in the presence of the Prime Minister, the construction work will start. The team of L&T, along with machinery and materials, have reached the spot and the work on foundation will start right away. It will take 3 to 3.5 years for the completion of the work," he told the agency.

The foundation stone laying ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya would be done at 12:15 pm on August 5. "Timings for the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Prime Minister has been decided according to the Hindu calendar and the most auspicious time," said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das on Sunday.

Bhoomi pujan would be done with a special offering to Lord Ganesha. The priests would perform Ramacharya Puja on the last day. The prayers would be offered by a team of 11 priests from Varanasi and Ayodhya.

PM Modi is likely to spend a couple of hours in the temple that day.

Notably, ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony on August 5, the temple authorities will hold three-day Vedic rituals. To facilitate devotees, TV screens will be installed at various locations so devotees can watch the entire event live.

