Ayodhya trust shares images of Sanctum Sanctorum; check here

Champat Rai, the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, on Saturday, December 9, shared glimpses of Ram temple's sanctum sanctorum in Ayodhya before its consecration ceremony. This gave eagerly waiting devotees a sneak peek into the much-awaited Ram Mandir's beautiful sanctum sanctorum of the temple where the Ram Lalla idols will be placed.

Sharing the pictures, Rai wrote in his post on X (formerly known as Twitter), “The sanctum-sanctorum of Lord Shri Ramlala is almost ready. Recently, the lighting-fitting work has also been completed. Sharing some photographs with you.”

प्रभु श्री रामलला का गर्भ गृह स्थान लगभग तैयार है। हाल ही में लाइटिंग-फिटिंग का कार्य भी पूर्ण कर लिया गया है। आपके साथ कुछ छायाचित्र साझा कर रहा हूँ। pic.twitter.com/yX56Z2uCyx — Champat Rai (@ChampatRaiVHP) December 9, 2023

Earlier on Friday, December 8, the trust shared some photos showing the current progress of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

श्री राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर निर्माण कार्य - वर्तमान स्थिति



Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir construction work - Current status pic.twitter.com/IdQ3krCDoB — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) December 8, 2023

The construction and finishing work has been proceeding smoothly, and at a steady pace at the Ram Mandir Teertha Kshetra site in Ayodhya, and from time to time, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust keeps sharing updates of the work along with the pictures, video, and information about the progress in the construction work of the temple.

Previously, Rai said that the idol depicting the child form of Lord Ram is almost 90 per cent ready. This idol is being constructed at three different locations in Ayodhya.

"At Ram Janambhoomi temple, a 4'3'' idol depicting the 5-year-old child form of Lord Ram is being constructed at three locations in Ayodhya. Three artisans are building the idol on three different pieces of stone, and one of the idols will be accepted by the Lord. These idols are 90 per cent ready, and the finishing work will take about a week to be done,' Rai said.

"The idol will be installed in the 'Grabhgriha' on the ground floor. The ground floor of the temple is almost ready. So, there will be no problem with 'Praan-Pratishtha' (Consecration ceremony)," he added.

The grand opening of the temple is scheduled for January 22, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present when the idol of Ram Lalla is put in the Ayodhya temple on the appointed day. This is the result of decades of work to recover the location, which included organising large numbers of supporters and interested parties and a lengthy court battle.

Not just PM Narendra Mondi, but the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust has also invited several dignitaries for the grand ceremony. The event is expected to attract a large number of visitors who have been waiting for this day for a very long time. Invitation cards have been sent out to over 7,000 guests, including 3,000 VVIPs which include priests, donors and several politicians. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP CM Yogi Adityanath will also be present for the auspicious day.