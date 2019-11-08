Ayodhya Verdict: CJI Ranjan Gogoi meets UP chief secretary, DGP; reviews law and order

A day ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram temple issue, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi on Friday met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey and UP DGP Om Prakash Singh. According to reports, CJI Gogoi discussed law and order situation with them to review preparedness in the state.

Sources told news agency PTI that the meeting was held in the chamber of the CJI for nearly half an hour during which UP Chief Secretary and DGP appraised him about the law and order arrangement in the state ahead of the verdict.

The verdict on the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute was reserved on October 16 after a marathon hearing of 40 days. A Supreme Court notice has confirmed that verdict in the Ayodhya case will be pronounced by the Chief Justice's bench on Saturday.

The Chief Justice's bench, comprising Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and justices DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer will pronounce the judgement at 10:30 am on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also held a video conference with the state's top civil and police officials and reviewed the law and order situation in each district and gave necessary directions to ensure normalcy, according to an official release.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in Ayodhya ahead of the judgement. Reports suggest that around 4,000 paramilitary personnel have been rushed to Uttar Pradesh in preparation for the Ayodhya verdict. Two helicopters, one in Lucknow and another in Ayodhya, have been put on standby to deal with emergencies. A state-level control room has been set up in Lucknow, whereas every district will have its own control room.

The railway police issued a seven-page advisory to all its zones giving them a slew of instructions on security preparedness, sources said. The advisory from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) said leave of all its personnel have been cancelled and they have been instructed to be engaged in escorting trains.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar with PTI inputs