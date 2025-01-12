Baby bonus for students: Russia pays ₹81,000 as birth rates hit 25-year low

Russia has joined global efforts to combat declining birth rates by introducing a new financial incentive for young women. Female students under 25 in the Karelia region will receive a one-time payment of 100,000 rubles (approximately ₹81,000) for giving birth to a healthy baby.

This initiative is part of Russia’s broader strategy to reverse its population decline, which has reached historic lows.

The new policy targets female students enrolled full-time in local universities or colleges in Karelia. However, it excludes mothers who give birth to stillborn children and raises questions about eligibility for mothers of children with disabilities or those affected by Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. The policy also does not specify whether additional support will be provided for childcare or postpartum recovery.

Russia’s birth rate has hit a 25-year low, with just 599,600 children born in the first half of 2024—16,000 fewer than the same period in 2023. The Kremlin has called the situation “catastrophic for the future of the nation.”

The Karelia program is one of many initiatives being rolled out across Russia. Cities like Tomsk and 11 other regional governments have launched similar incentives for young mothers. On a national level, maternity payments are set to increase in 2025, with first-time mothers receiving 677,000 rubles (about $6,150) and second-time mothers 894,000 rubles (around $8,130).

Despite these measures, Russia’s demographic challenges persist. High adult mortality, emigration, and the war in Ukraine have compounded the crisis. Critics argue that the government’s incentives fail to address root causes, such as economic instability, healthcare access, and societal concerns about raising children in the current environment.