Bala Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy flick rakes in Rs 44 crore in opening weekend

Bala Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana's latest comedy film Bala -- his biggest opener to date -- seems to be making a killing at the box office. In its first weekend, Bala has raked in around Rs 43.95 crore, making it Ayushmann's third film do so after Dream Girl (Rs 44.57 crore), Badhaai Ho (Rs 45.70 crore).

The film is being touted as an ace entertainer by critics. "It delivers a pertinent message via a top-notch blend of comedy, emotions & dialogues," said film trade analyst Sumit Kadel.

Helmed by Stree-famed director Amar Kaushik, film Bala has received unanimously positive reviews with critics praising the 35-year-old actor for his performance. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam, both of them has worked previously with Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) and Vicky Donor (2012). Bala is produced by Dinesh Vijan and features Ayushmann as a Kanpur man who is suffering from premature baldness.

Bala is Ayushmann Khurrana's third film of 2019. The national award-winning actor has delivered two hit film--Article 15 and Dream Girl this year. Film critics believe that if film Bala continues at its current pace, Khurrana could be looking at his next blockbuster.

Ayushmann Khurrana, in one of his interviews, told PTI that Bala is one of his "most precious" scripts to date. "I'm humbled with the response and delighted that I have again backed a film that has its heart at the right place," he added. Bala was released on November 8 in 3,000 screens in India and over 550 screens overseas. With this, Bala has become Ayushmann Khurrana's biggest release to date.

