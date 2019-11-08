Bala Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer starts slow but likely to soar amid raving reviews

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala opened to a humble 28-30% occupancy across various multiplexes on Thursday. Bala's box office collection on opening day was anticipated by trade analysts to touch Rs 10 crore.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted the latest occupancy numbers and said it was likely to increase 50-60% post matinee shows, which could help the film's box office collection.

"#Bala opens with very good 28-30% occupancy across India. Audience response will thrive its occupancy to 50-60% post matinee shows," Kadel tweeted.

The movie has been in the news for a while and is likely to pull in audience with its unique plot. Bala's estimated budget is around Rs 25 crore.

The movie has also faced plagiarism charges from director Kamal Kant Chandra who has claimed that the story script has been stolen, and the script deals with his own life story.

Despite the controversies, Bala is likely to do well at the box office thanks to Ayushmann Khurrana's fan base. The film has received unanimously positive reviews with critics praising Khurrana for his performance.

The movie's script and plot has also been well received. If the positive word of mouth continues in its current pace, Khurrana could be looking at his next blockbuster.

The actor recently won the National Award for his performance in the critically-acclaimed movie Andhadhun. Bala also features Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla, and Seema Pahwa.

