Bala Box Office Collection Prediction: Ayushmann Khurrana movie to start slow but steady on Day 1

Ayushmann Khurrana's much-awaited movie Bala hits the screen today. Khurrana's new release comes after his later record-breaking movie, Raaj Shaandilyaa's Dream Girl whose total box office collection stood at around Rs 140 crore.

The actor has made a name for himself with his unique films and performances in the superhit movies like Andhadhun, Article 15, and Badhaai Ho.

According to trade analysts, Bala is also likely to start slow but sure on its opening day. Bala is estimated to make around Rs 10 crore on its opening day.

The movie, has been in the news for a while and is likely to pull in audience with its unique plot. Bala's estimated budget is around Rs 25 crore, which the movie is expected to earn easily.

Bala has been embroiled in many controversies, including the film's resemblance with Sunny Singh starrer Ujada Chaman and Bhumi Pednekar's brown-skin avatar.

The movie has also faced plagiarism charges from a director named Kamal Kant Chandra who claimed that the story script has been stolen and the script deals with his own life story.

Despite the controversies, Bala is likely to pull in audiences because of his past record of hits.

The actor had also recently won the National Award for his performance in the critically-acclaimed movie Andhadhun. Bala also features Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla and Seema Pahwa.