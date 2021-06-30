Bank Holidays in July 2021: Check out the full list

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks in the country would remain closed for fifteen days, including weekends, in July 2021. The calendar for the year 2021, as per the RBI's official website, shows that there are nine festive holidays for different occasions in the month.

Out of 15, nine of the holidays are specific to certain states. Along with these, other holidays include the four Sundays of July, second and fourth Saturdays.

The first festive holiday is on 12 July on the occasion of Ratha Yatra in Odisha's Bhubaneswar and Kang (Rathajatra) in Manipur's Imphal. On 13 and 14 July, banks would stay closed in Sikkim's Gangtok on the occasions of Bhanu Jayanti and Drukpa Tshechi, respectively.

Banks in Uttarakhand's Dehradun will remain shut on account of the Harela festival on July 16. The next festive holiday will be on 17 July in Tripura's Agartala and Manipur's Imphal to mark the occasion of Tirot Sing Day and Kharchi Puja, respectively.

Apart from it, on July 21 all banks will remain closed on the occasion of Bakri Id (Id-Ul-Zuha)/ (Eid-UI-Adha) except for Aizawl, Bhubaneshwar, Gangtok, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Here's the full list of holidays in July 2021

July 4, 2021: Weekly off (First Sunday)

July 10, 2021: Weekly off (Second Saturday)

July 11, 2021: Weekly off (Second Sunday)

July 12, 2021: Kang (Rathajatra)/Rath Yatra (Monday)

July 13, 2021: Bhanu Jayanti (Tuesday)

July 14, 2021: Drukpa Tshechi (Wednesday)

July 16, 2021: Harela (Friday)

July 17, 2021: U Tirot Sing Day/Kharchi Puja (Saturday)

July 18, 2021: Weekly off (Third Sunday)

July 19, 2021: Guru Rimpoche's Thungkar Tshechu (Monday)

July 20, 2021: Bakrid (Tuesday)

July 21, 2021: Bakri Id (Id-Ul-Zuha) (Eid-UI-Adha) (Wednesday)

July 24, 2021: Weekly off (Fourth Saturday)

July 25, 2021: Weekly off (Sunday)

July 31, 2021: Ker Puja (Saturday)

