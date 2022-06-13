scorecardresearch
BCCI increases monthly pension of former cricketers, match officials

Around 900 personnel would benefit from this hike and nearly 75 per cent of former cricketers and match officials would also receive a 100 per cent raise.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), governing body for cricket in the country, has announced an increase in the monthly pension of former cricketers (men & women) and match officials.

Jay Shah, secretary, BCCI, in a tweet said, “I’m pleased to announce an increase in the monthly pension of former cricketers (men & women) and match officials. Around 900 personnel will avail of this benefit and close to 75% of personnel will be beneficiaries of a 100% raise.”

(This is a developing story, will be updated soon)

