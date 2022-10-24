'Beautiful': Apple CEO praises Diwali photo shot on iPhone; see pic 

Apple CEO Tim Cook is in awe of a photograph taken by Apeksha Maker, a Mumbai-based photographer. He shared it on Twitter saying, "This photo beautifully captures why Diwali is known as the Festival of Lights. Wishing all who celebrate a holiday full of joy and prosperity."

Apeksha used an iPhone to take the ornate Diwali decorations snap. A "diya," or earthen lamp, was encased in a woman's henna-adorned hands.

Unlike previous years, Cook has not disclosed which iPhone model was used to take the picture this year. The image was most likely taken using the latest Apple iPhone model, iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The photographer expressed her "humbleness" at seeing Cook share her image. Apeksha said: "Humbled & stoked to have #TimCook @apple post my #shotoniphone image for Diwali! Wishing you all a prosperous one."

Apeksha is a celebrity photographer and co-founder of House of Pixels who strives to bridge the gap between conceptual and commercial photography.

She recently mentioned that using an iPhone is like working with a powerful tool that is always with you; you never know what you will come up with.

She claims that the brand-new iPhone 14 series can capture life in every lighting situation.

She advised tapping to focus and holding the tap while adjusting exposure by moving your finger up or down to get the best photo.

"This will give you sharper images. By adjusting the exposure effectively, you can make an ordinary image dramatic. Play with perspectives, move around and explore different angles," the well-known photographer noted.