Bengaluru-based start-up Wakefit announces surprise holiday for International Sleep Day

A Bengaluru-based start-up, Wakefit Solutions, is taking a unique approach to promote wellness practices among its employees. The company has officially declared March 17 as an optional holiday in honour of International Sleep Day. The announcement was made through a post on LinkedIn, which featured a screenshot of the mail sent to all employees.

The mail, titled "Surprise Holiday: Announcing the Gift of Sleep", expressed the company's excitement for celebrating International Sleep Day, especially since it falls on a Friday. As sleep enthusiasts, the team at Wakefit considers it a festival of sorts and wanted to extend the holiday as a gift to its employees. The announcement goes on to explain that the optional holiday can be availed through the HR portal, just like any other holiday.

"The 6th edition of our Great Indian Sleep Scorecard reveals a 21 per cent increase in people feeling sleepy during work hours since 2022 and an 11 per cent spike in people waking up tired. Considering sleep deprivation's prevalence, what better way to celebrate Sleep Day than through the Gift of Sleep?" The company wrote to its employees.

This is not the first time that Wakefit Solutions has taken steps to prioritize the health and wellness of its workforce. Last year, the company introduced a "Right to Nap" policy, allowing employees to take a 30-minute nap during working hours. The policy was put in place to combat stress and fatigue and has since received positive feedback from the employees.

Wakefit Solutions is a D2C home-and-sleep solutions start-up that has gained popularity for its home furnishings products. The company's focus on employee well-being is a reflection of its core values, which include creating a positive work culture and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

World Sleep Day

World Sleep Day is an annual event that takes place on the Friday before the spring equinox. The purpose of this day is to raise awareness about the importance of sleep and its impact on our health and well-being. It was first established in 2008 by the World Sleep Society, which is an organization that focuses on improving sleep health globally.

The theme for World Sleep Day changes each year to reflect current issues and trends in sleep health. This year’s theme is Sleep is Essential for Health.

Some past themes have included "Better Sleep, Better Life, Better Planet", "Sleep Soundly, Nurture Life", and "Join the Sleep World, Preserve Your Rhythms to Enjoy Life". These themes emphasize the importance of sleep in our lives and highlight ways in which we can improve our sleep habits.

One of the key messages of World Sleep Day is that sleep is not a luxury, but a necessity. Adequate sleep is essential for physical and mental health, as well as cognitive function. Lack of sleep has been linked to a range of health problems, including obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and mental health disorders such as anxiety and depression. It can also affect our ability to think clearly, make decisions, and perform everyday tasks.