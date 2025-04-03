Bengaluru CEO stunned by Rs 6 bus fare, sparks wider chat on public transport access

What began as a minor knee issue turned into an unexpected revelation for Bengaluru-based CEO Deepak Shenoy. Skipping his regular walk to work, the founder of Capitalmind opted for a quick ride on a state-run bus—and was stunned to find the fare was just Rs 6.

In a now-viral post on X (formerly Twitter), Shenoy wrote, “I took a bus for Rs 6 today and walked 30 minutes to the office. I’m still stunned that there’s something that costs Rs 6,” adding that the bus also had a UPI QR scanner installed.

In a follow-up post, he clarified that he regularly uses public transport, including air-conditioned buses and the metro. However, this short 1-kilometre trip was a necessity, not habit. “I take public transport all the time—A/C bus fares are usually higher, and so are metro fares. And I usually just walk short distances—this was a 1km hop because of a rough knee, but I was still surprised it was so cheap,” he wrote.

I took a bus for Rs. 6(!!) today and walked 30 min to office. I'm still stunned that there's something that costs Rs. 6. — Deepak Shenoy (@deepakshenoy) April 2, 2025

Shenoy’s brief post struck a chord on social media, drawing attention to the larger conversation around affordability and infrastructure in India’s public transport system.

Several users applauded the value and accessibility of state-run services. “Good things don’t always cost too much,” one user commented. Reflecting on the same emotion, another user said, "Sir you get decent food in Amma Canteen for 6 rupees!"

Others highlighted the system’s potential. “Public transport, if promoted well, can transform the way Indians commute. Safety, reliability, and affordability are three key aspects of any successful public transport system. Delhi Metro has been able to stand out on all the parameters,” a user pointed out.

Another user mocked, “In Bengaluru, we still reach faster by walking rather than taking a bus!"

A second user said, "That ₹6 not only got you a ride but also gave you a free daily workout of walking."

While Shenoy’s surprise was rooted in cost, the responses it triggered touched on deeper issues—how city infrastructure is funded, who it serves best, and whether more urban commuters will adopt it as a practical choice rather than a fallback.