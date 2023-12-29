Bengaluru-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express: Date, routes, tickets, all the details

Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat express: The Bengaluru-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express will be on track on December 30. The much-awaited semi high-speed train will cut travel time between Bengaluru and Coimbatore to about six hours, with stoppages at Tirupur, Erode, Dharmapuri, and Hosur.

Official information regarding the schedule and price is yet to be revealed. This will be the fourth Vande Bharat Express for Bengaluru and the second one between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat train timings and route

As per South Western Railway, the train will start from Coimbatore at 5 am, with stops at Omalur (7:40am), Dharmapuri (8:30am), Hosur (10:05 am), reaching Bengaluru Cantonment by 11:30 am, the first train to run from this redeveloped station, expected to be functional by 2025.

PM Narendra Modi will flag off the train. Other Vande Bharat trains to be running during this time will be Ayodhya-Anand Vihar, New Delhi- SMVD Katra, New Delhi-Amritsar and Mumbai-Jalna. Commercial operations of the new Vande Bharat trains start on December 31.

Bengaluru has Vande Bharat trains to Dharwad, Belagavi, Hubballi, Chennai, Mysuru, and Hyderabad. The Bengaluru – Dharwad Vande Bharat Express was recently extended to Belagavi by the Indian Railways.

This will speed up the commute between the capital city and north Karnataka region. The Vande Bharat Express will take 7 hours 45 minutes to travel from Bengaluru to Belagavi, making it the fastest train between the two cities. The first Vande Bharat train in south India, between Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, was launched by PM Narendra Modi in November last year.