Bengaluru: German minister ‘fascinated’ by UPI after buying vegetables from roadside vendor

The German embassy in India praised India's digital infrastructure on Sunday, calling it one of the country's success stories. German Minister for Digital and Transport, Volker Wissing was "fascinated" after he used India's UPI system to make a payment. He was visiting India to attend the G20 summit and had the opportunity to try out UPI at a vegetable market in Bengaluru.

UPI is a real-time payment system that allows users to make payments instantly using their mobile phones. It is one of the most popular payment methods in India, with over 500 million users.

Wissing was impressed by the ease of use of UPI. He said that it was "very user-friendly" and that he was "amazed by how quickly the transaction was processed." He also praised the security features of UPI, saying that it was "very secure" and that he was "confident that my money was safe."

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) the German embassy in India said, “One of India’s success story is digital infrastructure. UPI enables everybody to make transactions in seconds. Millions of Indians use it. Federal Minister for Digital and Transport @Wissing was able to experience the simplicity of UPI payments first hand and is very fascinated!” It also posted a video of the minister trying out UPI.

Volker Wissing travelled to India for the G20 meeting. On August 19, Wissing attended the G20 Digital Ministers Meeting in Bengaluru. In a post on X, the German Embassy in India stated, "G20 Digital Ministers meeting in Bangalore is about to start. Minister @Wissing&our great host Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw have an insightful discussion on deepening Indo-German cooperation in IT and especially AI through our Digital Dialogue."

UPI is a game-changer in the Indian payments landscape. It has made it easier, faster, and more convenient for people to make payments. It is also a secure and reliable payment system. It enables customers to make round-the-clock payments in real time. So far, Sri Lanka, France, the United Arab Emirates, and Singapore have collaborated with India on growing fintech and payment technologies.

Notably, UPI is set to undergo a transformation with the integration of artificial intelligence. The RBI aims to inject more engagement into UPI transactions by introducing conversational payments. This innovative approach will allow users to interact with AI-powered systems in order to conduct payments seamlessly.

