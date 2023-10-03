‘Bengaluru legendary dosa joints are OG Shark Tanks,’ says Shark Tank India's new judge Ritesh Agarwal

On Tuesday, OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal, the new judge of the latest season of ‘Shark Tank India’, said that Bengaluru’s cafes, breweries, and the "legendary dosa points" are the original "Shark Tanks".

On X, Agarwal shared a picture of him at CTR Malleshwaram, one of Bengaluru’s legendary tiffin centres, eating "Benne Dosa" and wrote, “Bengaluru and its many cafes, breweries even the legendary dosa points are the OG Shark Tanks. I consider myself part Bengalurian. Here's me at CTR Malleshwaram, a plate of Benne Dose goes great with startup convos.” Benne Dosa is prepared by addition of generous amount of butter while preparing the normal dosa, and accompanied by coconut chutney.

His followers also loved his post, and one of the comments under the post reads, “First time I had a masala dosa at The Ashok Delhi and now it's in my DNA hahaha great.”

Recently, the young startup founder announced that he will be joining the popular business reality show ‘Shark Tank India’ as a judge for the show's third season. ‘Shark Tank India’ is the Indian adaptation of the American show Shark Tank, in which budding entrepreneurs come on the show and pitch their ideas or already running businesses to the judges to seek funding from the judges. After going through their pitch, judges decide whether to invest or not in their idea/business.

While sharing this update, the OYO founder and CEO also talked about how it was his long-standing dream to give out support to others as well in the same way he has always received from his mentors.

“When I began my entrepreneurial journey, resources were hard to come by. However, the generosity and kindness of the ecosystem (mentors, VCs, other founders) that took me in made the journey a bit easier and more fulfilling. To be able to replicate this has been a long-standing goal of mine. Whenever the opportunity presented itself, it made me extremely happy to connect with, mentor and back entrepreneurs at every stage of their own personal journeys,” Agarwal wrote on X.

“I have extended my support to numerous startups, provided guidance to entrepreneurs within the Naropa Fellowship cohort, assisted small businesses across India, and whenever possible, I have wholeheartedly contributed to the community that stood beside me during my formative years. @sharktankindia made entrepreneurship a household conversation and I am excited to be a small part of Season 3 and support more entrepreneurs emerging out of every corner of India,” he added in the post.

