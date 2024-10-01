Bengaluru man avoids iPhone 15 scam with open box delivery from Flipkart

A Bengaluru resident has uncovered a possible delivery scam while ordering an iPhone 15 during a Flipkart sale, as shared in a viral Reddit post. The individual explained how they avoided being scammed by recording the entire interaction with the delivery person.

In the post, the Redditor shared that their sister had ordered the iPhone 15 with VIP service, which allows customers to inspect the product before accepting it. However, when the delivery arrived, the person delivering the package refused to follow the open box protocol.

The resident explained that the delivery person, described as "a guy in white," insisted they accept the package without the open box service, saying it wasn’t available. Feeling suspicious, the resident refused and started recording the interaction. The delivery person reportedly panicked and spoke to his accomplices in Kannada, worried about being recorded.

"(He was) telling his partners in crime in Kannada that I have recorded everything and all," the Redditor wrote.

The situation escalated when, just two minutes later, another delivery person arrived with a smaller package and agreed to the open box delivery. The buyer inspected the product and confirmed it was the genuine iPhone 15. The Reddit user suspects the first delivery person was part of a scam and believes that recording the interaction helped prevent receiving a fake or wrong package.

The post has gained a lot of attention, with many Reddit users sharing their own experiences and giving advice on how to deal with similar situations.

One user said, "Means the original delivery guy was part of the scam. Report to Flipkart with proof videos. If he is not fired, he will pull the scam on someone else."

Many people praised the Bengaluru resident’s quick thinking and encouraged others to do the same. One user commented, "Great presence of mind. I always tell people, if something feels off, start recording right away." Others shared their own stories, with one person saying, "Perfect timing—I’m expecting a similar package. I’ll record my delivery too."

Flipkart has not yet commented on the incident.

In another instance, a 30-year-old Flipkart delivery agent was reportedly killed in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh last week. He had gone to deliver an Apple iPhone to a customer who was supposed to pay Rs 1.5 lakh in cash on delivery, according to the police.