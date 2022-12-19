Bengaluru police can now be rated by visitors regarding officer's behaviour: Here's how

The Bengaluru Police is now open for visitors to rate them. People can submit feedback about their visit to eighteen police stations in the south-east division. The police stations have QR codes through which visitors can proceed to write comments and rate their overall experience.

The visitors are asked 12 questions related to officers' behaviour in the survey, a Times of India report said.

CK Baba, deputy commissioner of police of southeast division, told TOI that people coming to stations sometimes complain about police refusing to file FIRs, demanding money, behaving rudely with them and what not. "To deal with such complaints, we decided to take feedback from the visitors," he was quoted as saying.

An inspector, whose friend complained that it took him two days to get a complaint filed about his stolen bike, launched this programme.

As per news reports, the Begur Police Station received the best ratings in the first three weeks of the feedback system.

Visitors also have the option to rate individual police officers. Based on the rating, a "fortnight star" is chosen and given a place on a "wall of fame".

Over 1,949 visitors gave their opinion by scanning the QR code during the first 18 days. Out of these, 1,293 gave five-star rating for their experience at the station, 400 (20 per cent) who gave four stars, 39 three, 10 two, and 20 one. So far, no visitor has complained of demand for bribe or refusal to register an FIR.

Only Madiwala, Suddaguntepalya, and Tilak police stations have received most single star rating.

A lot of internet users have praised the initiative. A Bengaluru resident tweeted, "It helps prevent corruption and build trust in police." Raghavendra HS had went to the Bandepalya police station to file a complaint in November.



