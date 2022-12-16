Rs 16 lakh spending on Instamart, and more: Bengaluru sets new Swiggy records in 2022

A user from Bengaluru spent the most on the platform's Instamart — a whopping Rs 16.6 lakh —on groceries and necessities in 2022, according to the seventh edition of the food delivery app Swiggy's annual trends report.

The report also disclosed that during Diwali, a user from Bengaluru made a single order totaling Rs 75,378.

Bengaluru received more ice cube orders than Mumbai, Chennai, and Delhi combined. The order that was delivered the fastest by Instamart, to a customer who was only 50 metres away, also occurred in the garden city and took exactly 1.03 minutes to complete!

Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru received the most deliveries of chicken meat. Bengaluru also ordered more meat than several other cities, including Mumbai, Delhi/NCR, Kolkata, and Coimbatore combined, showed the consumption report.

Bengaluru also achieved the distinction of saving the most money with Swiggy One. Users in Bengaluru saved Rs 100 crore, followed by those in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Delhi.

Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai were included in the "Quick Club" with more than five crore orders and counting, according to trends in Swiggy Instamart. Interestingly, there was a growth of 305.55 per cent in orders for tea and a growth of 273.67 per cent in orders for coffee on the platform.

Over 50 kilograms of organic fruits and vegetables were ordered by organic users. Fruits like wood apple, pomelo, berries, and dragon fruit weighed over 17 lakh kilograms and were also sold.

According to Swiggy Trends, 2022 was a comeback, and Biryani continued to break records with 137 orders per minute, or 2.28 orders per second. Indians also experimented with foreign flavours, with Bibimbap (a Korean dish) and ravioli (an Italian dish) becoming popular selections. According to the report, customers used Swiggy Instamart for quick delivery of everything from chai, pani, (double) roti, and sabzi to unusual requests for sofas and beds.

It's also interesting to note that initial orders were placed in a number of cities, including Srinagar, Port Blair, Munnar, Aizawl, Jalna, and Bhilwara.

Meanwhile, another user from Pune placed an order for burgers and fries worth Rs 71,229, and another from Bengaluru ordered 118 gourmet dishes over the course of seven days.