Bengaluru rain: Met dept predicts light to moderate rains in Karnataka capital till Saturday

After seeing heavy rainfall in Bengaluru since Tuesday morning, Regional Meteorological Centre has said that the city might see one or two spells of rain till Saturday, June 24. Till next Monday, the weather department said that the Karnataka capital may see cloudy sky and thunderstorms. The maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 27 and 21 degree Celsius, respectively.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department said nine other Karnataka districts, which include Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Tumkuru, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Ramanagar, Chikkaballapura and Kolar, will also receive light to moderate rainfall in next 48 hours.

“Light to moderate thundershowers accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely. Temporary disruption of electricity in some areas. Minor traffic snarls. Possible damage to unsecured structures and uprooting of weak tree branches,” IMD said.

Since June 1, the IMD Bengaluru observatory has recorded 30 mm of rainfall.

Owing to constant rain in the city, Bengaluru saw severe flooding, once again pointing at the crumbling infrastructure in the Karnataka capital with streets turning into rivers.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has inspected the major thoroughfares and underpasses earlier this month.

Earlier in the day, the Met department said that India's stalled monsoon is likely to gain momentum in the next three to four days and could cover key rice, soybean, cotton and sugar cane growing region in the southern, central and western states.

Rains usually hit Kerala from around June 1 and cover nearly half of the country by mid-June.

This year due to the formation of severe cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea, the monsoon got delayed and then restricted to just a 33 per cent of the country so far.

"Conditions are becoming favourable for strengthening of the monsoon. It will progress quickly from this weekend in central, western and northern parts of the country," said a senior official at IMD.

