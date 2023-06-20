Bengaluru: Heavy rain throws normal life out of gear, traffic cops struggle to clear waterlogging

Heavy rain in Bengaluru has thrown normal life out of gear on Tuesday, following which commuters are facing massive traffic congestion. Many areas reported severe traffic jams after constant rainfall since morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said Bengaluru and nine other districts will receive rainfall on Tuesday. The Outer Ring Road (ORR) from BEL Circle to Kuvempu Circle to Hebbal Flyover was severely affected by waterlogging.

Other areas experiencing traffic congestion include the Market down ramp on SJP road, Kogilu Cross, and Bhadrappa Layout towards Hebbal.

Besides Bengaluru, moderate rain is expected in Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Tumkuru, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Ramanagar, Chikkaballapura, and Kolar.

“Light to moderate thundershowers accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely. Temporary disruption of electricity in some areas. Minor traffic snarls. Possible damage to unsecured structures and uprooting of weak tree branches,” the Met department said.

“The maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 27 and 21 degree Celsius, respectively,” IMD said.

Since June 1, the IMD Bengaluru observatory has recorded 30 mm of rainfall.

Amid the chaos, the traffic department has issued an alert for commuters about blocked roads via social media in the morning. “Le Meridian underpass has been closed due to waterlogging,” BTP tweeted. “Slow-moving traffic in Ecospace and Bellandur Ring Road, due to heavy rain. Advised to drive safely. Slow moving traffic on Hebbal Flyover towards International Airport due to waterlogging.”

Slow moving traffic on Hebbal Flyover towards International Airport due to waterlogging — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಸಂಚಾರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ BengaluruTrafficPolice (@blrcitytraffic) June 20, 2023

Lee Meridian underpass has been closed now due to Waterlogging. — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಸಂಚಾರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ BengaluruTrafficPolice (@blrcitytraffic) June 20, 2023

Bengaluru Traffic Police further tweeted: “Bellandur down ramp running water due to rain cleared with the help of BBMP Mahadevapura RI team. It improves traffic movement from Bellandur to Ecospace junction.”

Bellandur down ramp running water due to rain cleared with the help of bbmp mahadevapura RI team. and it improves traffic movement from bellandur to ecospace junction.@DCPSouthTrBCP @jointcptraffic @CPBlr @blrcitytraffic @BlrCityPolice @DCPTrEastBCP pic.twitter.com/SZu3lXgS6g — BELLANDURU TRAFFIC BTP (@bellandurutrfps) June 20, 2023

Earlier, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and the city traffic police took steps to provide all 48 traffic police stations in Bengaluru with essential equipment to deal with waterlogging following recent deaths in the city due to waterlogging.

The traffic police officers have now access to 8 to 10 pieces of equipment, such as sickles, axes, wood-cutting tools, buckets, ropes to pull out stuck cars, and hammers to remove the water from the roads and underpasses.

Commuters have also shared photos on social media platforms of waterlogged roads in Bengaluru.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Rain lashes parts of Bengaluru city



(Visuals from Vidhana Soudha) pic.twitter.com/eH5U6iNdEy — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

#BengaluruRains “It’s raining cats and dogs” at #Bangalore. Morning 9 am looking like evening 7 pm ! pic.twitter.com/RTrx9467O3 — Gangadhara S (@gangadharas903) June 20, 2023

#Bengaluru rains and traffic, love story which everyone hates. 😑😑 pic.twitter.com/tvHina21n5 — Jones Zachariah Noel 🥑 (@zachjonesnoel) June 20, 2023

