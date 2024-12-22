Bengaluru: Volvo crash that killed CEO and family sparks debate on road safety

A tragic road accident near Bengaluru on Saturday claimed the lives of six family members, igniting a debate about the effectiveness of safe cars on unsafe roads. The family was traveling in a Volvo SUV when a container truck overturned, crushing the vehicle and leaving no survivors.

The accident occurred on National Highway 48 near Nelamangala, on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

A preliminary police investigation has pieced together the events leading to the tragic crash that claimed six lives. An Eicher truck, loaded with aluminum pillars weighing several tonnes, was headed to Bengaluru when the driver lost control while trying to avoid a collision with another vehicle.

Traveling at high speed, the truck swerved, crossed the median, and overturned onto a Volvo car traveling towards Tumakuru. The impact was devastating, leaving the Volvo severely damaged and causing the fatalities. The truck also struck a tempo before stopping, but the tempo sustained only minor damage.

A nearby CCTV camera captured the horrifying moment when the truck crushed the Volvo. Police are analyzing the footage as part of their ongoing investigation into the incident.

The victims of the tragic accident have been identified as Chandrayagappa Gaul (48), his wife Gaurabai (42), and their relatives Vijayalakshmi (36), John (16), Deeksha (12), and Arya (6). The family was traveling to Vijayapura when the incident occurred.

Chandram Yegapagol, the CEO and managing director of IAST Software Solutions, was a well-known personality in Bengaluru's tech industry. A resident of HSR Layout, he originally hailed from Morbagi village in Maharashtra's Sangli district.

Yegapagol had an impressive educational background, holding a diploma in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from GPT Gulbarga, followed by a Bachelor of Engineering in the same field from the prestigious National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) Surathkal, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Eyewitnesses reported that the truck driver, Arif, lost control of the vehicle while attempting to avoid a car that suddenly stopped in front of him. The truck then jumped the divider and collided with the Volvo SUV.

The family was traveling to Vijayapura when the tragedy struck. According to a police officer, the truck landed on the car, which was severely crushed, and the victims' bodies were dismembered.

The accident has ignited a fierce debate on social media about road safety, with many users emphasizing that even the safest vehicles cannot prevent fatalities if other drivers are behaving recklessly.

DriveSmart, a social media account dedicated to promoting road safety, shared alarming images from the accident site where a Volvo SUV was crushed by a container truck, resulting in the deaths of six people.

The X handle issued a stern warning, stating, "This pic is a reminder that being safer on the road is not achieved by a safer car alone. Safe Roads + Safe Driver + Safe Car --> All three are essential for safety (sic)."

In response to the post, some users pointed out that while Volvo is known for producing safe vehicles, no car can withstand the immense force of a container truck loaded with aluminum.

Others tagged Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, urging the government to enforce stricter rules and regulations to improve road safety, stressing the need for stronger measures to prevent such catastrophic accidents in the future.

During a recent road safety debate in Parliament, Union Minister Gadkari admitted that the number of accidents has risen significantly. "Forget about reducing the number of accidents, I have no hesitation to admit that it has been increased. This is one area where our department has not achieved success," Gadkari remarked during the Winter session of Parliament.

He also expressed frustration over the lack of fear of the law, despite the high number of fatalities in road accidents. "Some do not wear helmets, some jump red signal," he said during the Question Hour, describing the "strange" situation.

The union minister highlighted that improper parking of trucks on roads is a significant contributor to accidents, noting that many trucks fail to follow lane discipline.

Government data reveals that over 1.78 lakh people lost their lives in road accidents in India last year, which averages to about 470 deaths every day. A large proportion of the victims are in the 18-34 years age group.