Best electric scooters to buy in India

Due to the rising fuel prices and increasing pollution levels across cities, electric scooters are taking an upward leap across the country and are quickly becoming a suitable alternative for many households.

Many experts believe that electric scooters are not only good for the environment, but they are good for one's finances in the long run. In addition to these benefits, substantial subsidies are also offered by the government of India on electric vehicles to push people towards a more sustainable mode of transportation.

There are several types of electric scooters available in India, including some that don’t even require a driving license. Therefore, for someone who is looking to make the transition from petrol-powered scooters to electric scooters, check out our list of the best electric scooters that you can buy or pre-order right now.

1. Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro

Homegrown ride-sharing company Ola, which has always been a big proponent of electric vehicles, a few months ago announced that its first electric scooter in the Indian market.

The Ola scooter will be available in two different models -- Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. The Ola S1 is claims to offer a range of 121 kilometres, while the Ola S1 Pro will come with a range of 181 kilometres. Both models come with several enticing features like proximity unlock, digital dashboard, voice control, multiple profiles, among others.

In terms of speed, the Ola S1 Pro has a top speed of 115 km/h and can do 0 to 40 in only 3 seconds, while the Ola S1 tops out at 90 km/h and takes 3.6 seconds to reach from 0 to 40 km/h.

The Ola scooter will be available in 10 colour options and can be pre-booked for Rs 499. The prices will start at Rs 99,999 for the Ola S1 and Rs 1,29,999 for the Ola S1 Pro. However, one may have to wait a long time for its delivery. Currently, bookings for Ola electric scooter is closed, but the company is likely to open the second phase of bookings in December.

2. Revolt RV400

Revolt RV400 had garnered attention during its launch not just for being the first electric scooter in the country, but also for its surprisingly extensive battery warranty. The battery warranty for the Revolt RV400 is for six years and 1,00,000 kilometres (whichever comes first).

The Revolt RV400 is powered by a 3000 W Mid Drive Motor and takes 4.5 hours to get fully charged its 72 V, 3.24 kWh battery. The company claims this electric scooter comes with a range of 85 km/charge. The price of Revolt RV400 starts at Rs 90,799 and is only available in one variant.

In terms of features, the Revolt RV400 comes with three driving modes, an adjustable mono-shock suspension and a combined braking system. The scooter also gets a removable battery pack.

3. TVS iQube Electric

TVS' first electric two-wheeler iQube is available at a starting price of Rs 1,00,752 in India. It is offered in only 1 variant and 1 colour. TVS iQube generates 3000 W power from its motor.

TVS iQube comes up with a front disc and rear drum brakes. It also gets an under-seat USB charging socket for juicing up the electronics devices.

The TVS iQube gets its power through three lithium-ion batteries which collectively have a power rating of 2.25kWh and fully charges in around five hours. TVS claims that iQube has a driving range of 75kms per charge.

The TVS iQube is propelled by a 4.4kW hub-mounted BLDC motor which produces 140Nm of torque at the wheel. TVS claims it can achieve a top speed of 78kmph in Sport mode while the 0-40kmph acceleration time is 4.2 seconds.

4. Ather 450X

Bengaluru-based EV maker Ather Energy's Ather 450X is touted to be the quickest electric scooter in India. The Ather 450X, in its new Warp mode, is claimed to accelerate from 0-40kmph in under 3.5 seconds.

The company has managed to achieve this feat by using a new 6kW, 26Nm PMS motor linked to a new 21, 700 cells in the lithium-ion battery pack. The Ather 450X’s claimed real-world drive range is at 85km in Eco mode and 70km under Ride mode.

It also features a 7-inch touchscreen display that is powered by a 1.3 GHz Snapdragon processor and built on an Android Open-Source operating system. It offers connectivity options like Bluetooth and integrated 4G LTE.

The price of Ather 450X starts at Rs 1,13,416 and is offered in 2 variants - Ather 450 Plus and the top variant Ather 450X which comes at a price tag of Rs 1,32,426.

5. Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Auto Limited's e-scooter Chetak is available in two variants -- Urbane and Premium. This metal-bodied electric scooter is inspired by the original Chetak design.

The Premium model comes with a front disc whereas the Urbane gets a front drum brake. Apart from this, the differences are mostly cosmetic.

In terms of features, Bajaj Chetak is offered with LED headlamp and turn signals, digital LCD instrument cluster, smartphone connectivity options like Internet Of Things (IoT) and Bluetooth.

Bajaj Chetak gets a single-sided swingarm that packs a 4.08kW brushless DC motor that churns out a maximum torque of at 16Nm. With a 60.3Ah lithium-ion battery, the scooter offers a claimed range of 95km in Eco mode and can be fully charged via a conventional 5A power socket in 5 hours.

The electric scooter, which launched at Rs 1 lakh for the base model, now starts at Rs 1,42,620 for the same variant. The Premium model of Bajaj Chetak is priced at Rs 1,44,000. Bajaj also claims that it will provide a 3-year or 50,000 km warranty on the Chetak, including the battery.