Ola’s Krutrim partners with Lenovo to build India’s largest supercomputer, plans massive AI model

Ola’s artificial intelligence subsidiary, Krutrim, announced on Wednesday a strategic partnership with global tech giant Lenovo to develop Krutrim 3, an ambitious AI model boasting 350 billion parameters. This follows Krutrim’s earlier ventures into AI models, including Krutrim 1 and 2, launched in 2023, with parameters ranging from 7 billion to 12 billion, both of which were open-sourced to foster wider innovation.

“We’re very proud to say that along with Lenovo, we are building the best. Our upcoming model, Krutrim 3, will have 350 billion parameters and will stand as our answer from India to show that we can build the best. We are very proud to partner with Lenovo in this endeavour,” said Navendu Agarwal, Chief Information Officer of Ola, at the Lenovo Tech World India 2025 event held in Mumbai.

Highlighting the strategic significance of this initiative, Agarwal also pointed out India’s current lack of sovereign cloud and hyperscale infrastructure, making this development crucial for the nation’s tech independence.

“Building India’s largest supercomputer in @Krutrim with @Lenovo! Need much more to bring in the AI revolution to India at scale! All in to make this happen soon,” Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Ola, said in a post on X, also inviting the public to suggest names for the groundbreaking supercomputer.

This announcement aligns with Ola’s aggressive push into AI technology infrastructure, demonstrated previously through partnerships with companies like Nvidia to deploy GB200 superchips. Krutrim had earlier integrated advanced AI models from DeepSeek onto its local servers, significantly enhancing data privacy and reducing training costs.

India’s need for robust sovereign cloud infrastructure has increasingly been highlighted, especially as global competition intensifies, particularly from Chinese and American tech giants. Last month, Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran had also underscored the importance of indigenous hyperscale computing capabilities to maintain technological sovereignty.