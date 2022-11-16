'Bigbasket', 'googledummy' among top 10 passwords in India in 2022

Indian users continue to use the most hackable passwords despite incidences of phishing and cyberattacks being commonplace. ‘Bigbasket’ and ‘googledummy’ are among the most commonly used passwords in India, according to a report by the password management company NordPass.

These, however, are not the only common passwords among Indians. Other common passwords include ‘password’, ‘abcd1234’, ‘123456’, ‘iphone5s’, ‘allensolly’, and ‘iloveyou’. The report further noted that users commonly look towards their favourite cars, food items, swear words, video games, movies, artists, fashion brands, and sports while setting passwords.

Graphic: Pragati Srivastava

The list of most commonly used passwords was compiled by independent researchers in the realm of cybersecurity incidents. The researchers classified the data from over 30 countries into several verticals.

In the UK, the most commonly used passwords included ‘liverpool’, ‘qwerty’, ‘guest’, ‘arsenal’, ‘chelsea’, ‘liverpool1’, ‘password1’, ‘football’, ‘cheese’, ‘thomas’ and ‘london’. Going ahead, ‘123456’, ‘akubisa2020’, ‘sakura’, ‘diskunion’, ‘ilove12345@’, ‘doraemon’, and ‘daisuki’ are the most commonly used passwords in Japan.

As per this report, ‘guest’, ‘123456’, ‘baseball’, ‘football’, ‘soccer’, ‘jordan23’, ‘iloveyou’, and ‘shadow’ are among the most commonly used passwords in the US.

Current events such as getting swindled on Tinder or the Oscars ceremony also impact our choice of passwords. The report stated that ‘tinder’ was used as a password 36,384 times whereas ‘Oscars’ was used 62,983 times. Since films and series like Batman, Encanto and Euphoria were among the most popular releases in 2021-22, passwords such as ‘batman’, ‘euphoria’, and ‘encanto’ were used 25,62,776 times, 53,993 times and 10,808 times, respectively.

