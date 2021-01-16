Bigg Boss 14 talent manager Pista Dhakad dies in road accident

Twenty-four-year old Pista Dhakad, talent manager in Bigg Boss 14 died in a road accident late Friday evening. After shooting the weekend special episode with Salman Khan-Weekend Ka Vaar, Pista and a team member met with an accident when their scooter slipped into a ditch.

According to a SpotBoyE report, the team was shooting for the Weekend ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan on the Film City set. While their Activa slipped into a hole due to darkness, Pista's colleague was on the right whereas she was on the left. This is exactly when a vanity van came from behind and ran over her unknowingly. Following this, the 24-year old talent manager died on the spot.

Pista Dhakad was associated with Endemol Shine India as a talent manager for a long time. Besides Bigg Boss, she has also worked on shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and The Voice. As per reports, she was on good terms with all the contestants on Bigg Boss 14 and everyone is shocked by the news of her sudden death.

Also read: Covaxin recipients sign consent form, to get compensation if vaccine causes adverse effect

Also read: Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya's father passes away; Kohli, Tendulkar offer condolences