Bigg Boss 16 2023 finale today: Check timings, finalists, prize money, and other details

The magnificent Bigg Boss 16 finale is here. Salman Khan hosts the season, which premiered in October. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and MC Stan are the Bigg Boss 16 finalists battling for the crown.



Bigg Boss 16 will stream on Colors and the OTT platform Voot. Airtel and Jio customers can also watch the Bigg Boss 16 finale.



The Bigg Boss 16 show had 17 candidates in total. Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Shaln Bhanot, Gautam Vig, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Goti Nagori. The wildcard entries were Vikkas Manaktala and Sreejita De (who had already been eliminated).



Colors will broadcast the Bigg Boss 16 finale vote results live. It will also be broadcast live on the OTT platform Voot. The Bigg Boss 16 finale will begin at 9 p.m.



The prize money for Bigg Boss 16 is Rs 21.80 lakh. Previously, the winner's award was Rs 50 lakh. The winner will also receive a Grand i10 Nios vehicle.



The winner of Bigg Boss 16 is being predicted on social media ahead of the announcement. Many people believe Priyanka will win, with Shiv finishing as the first runner-up. However, the Bigg Boss 16 winner's name will not be revealed until Salman Khan makes an announcement at the finale programme.



Notably, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary won the MyGlamm contest because her admirers voted for her more than any other female candidate.

