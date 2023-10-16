Bigg Boss 17 confirmed list of contestants: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui and Isha Malviya joins the show

Bigg Boss 17 host Salman Khan host raised the curtain on the show on October 15, and this time, audiences are going to see many faces they have been waiting to see in the Bigg Boss house for quite some time now. And the theme this time for what is touted to be India's biggest reality TV show, is ‘Dil, Dimaag aur Dum.’

Along with the controversial contest, the show also features some of the most famous couples from the television industry. This time around, the Bigg Boss house has a European design.

Here is the list of contestants appearing in this season of the show:

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain

One of the most buzzing names this season, Ankita Lokhande and her businessman husband, Vicky Jain, have entered the house this season, and it will be interesting to watch the couple compete against each other. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the couple on the show. The show's latest promo shows the couple performing a romantic dance act.

Isha Malviya- Abhishek Kumar

Udaariyaan actor Isha Malviya was seen on stage with former boyfriend Abhishek (Pandey) Kumar. A promo shared by the channel shows the two getting into an argument in front of Salman Khan. Audiences are waiting to see how the equation between the two unfolds during the time they spend on the show.

Sana Raees Khan

Sana Raees Khan is a high-profile criminal lawyer known for her recent Aryan Khan drug case. She will also be seen in the Bigg Boss House this season. Salman asked her about her personality on stage, to which she described herself as ‘feisty’. Netizens are looking forward to watching her on the show.

Jigna Vora

Jigna Vora is a former journalist and needs no introduction. Thanks to the recent web series made on her life, she has now become a household name. Her biographical memoir Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison inspired the 2023 web series is based on how she was falsely accused of a connection in the murder of another journalist, Jyotirmoy Dey.

Anurag Dobhal

The popular YouTuber who will be seen this year in the house is Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, a moto-vlogger and social media influencer. He started his career as a Youtuber in January 2018 and has 7.21 million subscribers on YouTube. It will be interesting to see him inside the big boss's house.

Mannara Chopra

This season also has Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra’s cousin Mannara Chopra. Mannara is also an actress who debuted with Zid and was recently part of a controversy when her Thiragabadara Saami director allegedly kissed her without her consent. She was seen dancing with Salman Khan on the stage in the promo.

Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui, who could not participate in the last season due to some prior commitments, will also be seen this season in the house. He is the winner of the first season of Lock Upp and part of several controversies. He will definitely be one of the strongest contenders in the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Navid Sole

Navid Sole, the UK’s ‘sassy’ pharmacist, will also be seen in the house this season. The promo shows host Salman Khan trying to teach him Hindi and having some fun conversation.

Rinku Dhawan

The ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki’ actor Rinku Dhawan is also a part of the show, and audiences are excited as the actor is known to be of bold and bindaas attitude.

Neil Bhatt- Aishwarya Sharma

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13’s second runner-up, Aishwarya Sharma, was offered Bigg Boss 17 while on the adventure reality show. She decided to accept the offer, and her husband, actor Neil Bhatt, will also join her in the house.

