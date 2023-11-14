Bigg Boss 17: 'Won't be able to survive,' Anurag Dobhal demands voluntary exit after tussle with Arun Mashettey

Bigg Boss 17 update: Contestants living in the Bigg Boss 17 house never fail to provide fans with enough drama and controversy. Sometimes, the contestants on the show feel like throwing in the towel and quitting the game. This time around, moto vlogger Anurag Dobhal has demanded a voluntary exit from the show after his brawl with fellow contestant Arun Mashettey.

Later, the argument became very intense and Dobhal started breaking the crockery inside the kitchen. Following this, Bigg Boss reprimanded Dobhal for destroying house property and shut down the kitchen as a punishment. Anurag Dobhal was also nominated for the entire season.

In the new promo of the show, Dobhal is seen sitting in the confession room and asking to go home. He says, "I will be voluntarily exiting the show." To this, Bigg Boss asks the moto vlogger does he actually want to leave the show.

Anurag says in response, "Ji Bigg Boss (Yes Bigg Boss)". Bigg Boss further confirms, "Aap apne hi ichcha se ghar chhodna chahenge na? (Do you want to leave the house with your own wish?)"

"Agar yeh cheeze chalti rahi Bigg Boss to main nahi survive kar paunga (If all this continues, then, I won't be able to survive)." The video shows Dobhal's fellow contestants getting flabbergasted after listening to his decision.

This year, the theme of Salman Khan's show is 'Iss baar game nahi hoga sabke liye same to same'. BB17 is divided into three houses-- Dil, Dimaag aur Dum-- and also has new features like the Archive Room.

The contestants of Bigg Boss 17 are Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Jigna Vora, Mannara Chopra, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Navid Sole, Firoza Khan or Khanzaadi, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan, Munawar Faruqui and Samarth Jurel.

Soniya Bansal and Manasvi Mamgai have been evicted from the show. Bigg Boss 17 airs on Colors TV at 10 pm from Monday to Friday and it live streams 24x7 on JioCinema.

Also Read: 'Tiger 3' box office collection day 2: Salman Khan's film crosses Rs 150 crore worldwide