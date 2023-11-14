'Tiger 3' box office collection day 2: Salman Khan's film crosses Rs 150 crore worldwide

'Tiger 3' collection: Salman Khan's Tiger 3 has not only set the cash registers on fire at the domestic box office but also at the worldwide ticket counters. The film has surpassed the Rs 150 crore mark at the worldwide box office in just two days of release. The film collected around Rs 95.23 crore on its release day and Rs 88.16 crore on its second day, taking the film's total box office collections reached Rs 183.39 crore globally.

The development was confirmed by film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan in a post on X formerly known as Twitter. "Tiger 3 zooms past Rs 150 crore mark in just two days at the WW Box Office. Salman Khan's film had an extraordinary Monday with huge crowd and occupancy across all centres. Day 1-- Rs 95.23 crore, Day 2-- Rs 88.16 crore. Total-- Rs 183.39 crore," Vijayabalan said.

At the domestic box office, the film has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark within just two days of its release. Tiger 3 has become the 17th Salman Khan film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark after the latest debacle Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Made at a budget of around Rs 125 crore, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan collected Rs 110.94 crore in India and Rs 184.60 crore worldwide during its lifetime run.

Tiger 3 is Salman Khan's biggest opener ever at the domestic box office. The film made around Rs 44.50 crore on its day 1, followed by Bharat (Rs 42.30 crore), Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo (Rs 40.35 crore), Sultan (Rs 36.54 crore), and Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 34.10 crore).

The film is the fifth instalment of the YRF Spy Universe of films after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. Following from the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, the Maneesh Sharma-directorial is centered around Tiger and Zoya who are forced to take on a mission to clear their names after a revenge-seeking former ISI agent frames them for treason.

The film has an IMDb rating of 7.7/10. Tiger 3 features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, Revathi, Riddhi Dogra and Vishal Jethwa in key roles. It also features Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Ashutosh Rana in cameo appearances.

