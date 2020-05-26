Bihar Board 10th Result: How to check Bihar matric result using JioPhone

Students waiting for their BSEB Class 10 results 2020 can also access the result on Jio Phone. For this, they need to download a relevant app from Google Play Store and get themselves pre-registered using their roll number. The candidates can also utilise the SMS facility to check their results. They need to type BSEB roll number and send it 56263. The result will appear on their phone screen.

The candidates can also check results online via official as well as third party websites. The official websites include biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in,onlinebseb.com, bsebonline.org and biharboard.online, whereas third party websites include indiaresults.com, results.gov.in, and exam results.

Steps to check Bihar Board 10th result online:

Visit the official Bihar Board website

Click on 'Bihar Board matric result 2020' link

You will be redirected to the login page. Click on the submit option

Your Bihar Board Class 10 result will be in front of you.

Download and save for future purposes

The students need to note that it is imperative that they collect their original marksheets and certificates of Bihar Board 2020 from their respective schools once the result is available.

