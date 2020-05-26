Bihar Board 10th Result: List of websites, mobile apps to check Bihar matric results

Bihar Board Class 10 results 2020 will be released today at 12:30 pm. The board took to its official Twitter handle to declare the date and time of the results. More than 15 lakh students who appeared for the examination can check their scorecards at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, bsebonline.org,biharboard.online and onlinebseb.com. Candidates can also access their results on third party websites such as indiaresults.com, results.gov.in and examresults. To get updates related to results, the students are suggested to keep checking the official sites.

Here's how to check your result online:

Step 1: Visit the official Bihar board website

Step 2: Click on the 'Bihar Board matric result 2020' link

Step 3: Login will appear. Provide details such as roll number, registration number and roll code

Step 4: After giving the required details, click on 'Submit'

Step 5: Your scorecard will appear. Download and save for future use

Apart from official and third party websites, candidates can also check their results via SMS. The candidates need to type BSEB Roll number and send to 56263.The result will be sent to your mobile.

The results will be announced by the state Education Minister Krishana Nandan Prasad Verma alongwith the senior officials of the Education department and BSEB, according to the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) chairman Anand Kishore. The result was supposed to be out on May 25 but got delayed due to last-minute arrangements. The pass percentage and other details will be announced after the results.

