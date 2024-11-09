Bihar: Railway employee killed as driver accidentally reverses engine at Barauni Junction, video goes viral

A tragic incident occurred at Barauni Junction, where a railway worker, Amar Kumar (35), was crushed to death while uncoupling an engine from a bogie. The incident was captured on camera and has since gone viral on social media. In the video, Amar Kumar can be seen trapped between the engine and the bogie for about two hours.

The incident took place on Saturday around 9 AM at platform no.5. Amar Kumar, a resident of Dalsingsarai in Samastipur district, was uncoupling the engine of the Lucknow-Barauni Express (Train No. 15204) when the driver mistakenly reversed the train instead of moving it forward. As passengers boarded the train, the worker got caught between the engine and the bogie, leading to his tragic death.

⚠️ Sensitive Visual ⚠️



बिहार : बेगूसराय के बरौनी जंक्शन पर बोगी और इंजन के बीच दबकर रेलवेकर्मी अमर कुमार राउत की मौत हो गई। वो करीब 2 घंटे तक ऐसे ही दबा रहा। DRM ने हादसे की जांच के आदेश दिए हैं। pic.twitter.com/lEbUMyz742 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) November 9, 2024

Amar Kumar was tragically crushed to death between the engine and the bogie, where he remained trapped for about two hours. After the accident, the driver fled the scene, despite passengers raising an alarm. The driver did not move the train forward to help free Amar. It took the railway authorities two hours to move the engine and remove the body of the worker.

The incident angered passengers and the family of the deceased. Other railway workers gathered at the scene and protested against the negligence of the railway authorities. The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Sonpur arrived and ordered an investigation into the matter.

