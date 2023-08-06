Bipasha Basu reveals daughter had two holes in her heart, had to undergo surgery when she was just 3 months old

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu Singh Grover recently revealed that her and her husband Karan Singh Grover’s journey as parents was not an easy one. The actor, known for her roles in movies like Ajnabee (2001) and Corporate (2006), said that she got to know on the third day of having their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover that she was born with two holes in her heart. She added that Devi had to undergo surgery when she was only three months old. Bipasha Basu Singh Grover and Karan Singh Grover welcomed a girl child named Devi Basu Singh Grover in November last year almost six years after tying the knot in April 2016.

Interacting with actor and model Neha Dhupia on Instagram Live, Basu said: “Our journey has been very different from any normal mother-father, it has been a lot tougher than the smile that I have on my face right now. I would not wish this to happen to any mother. For a new mother, when you get to know that...I got to know on the third day of me having a baby that our baby is born with two holes in her heart. I thought I'll not share this, but I'm sharing this because I feel that there are a lot of mothers, who helped me in this journey, and it was very difficult to find those mothers... ”

She added that Devi was diagnosed with a heart condition known as ventricular septal defect (VSD). The actor further explained that they went through a difficult phase and did not discuss this with their family. “We went through a crazy period. We didn’t discuss this with our family, we both were in a little bit of a blur. We wanted to celebrate but we were a little numb, me and Karan,” she said.

The actor said that while the first five months were very difficult for the two, Devi has been “fabulous” from day one. She added that they were told that Devi had to undergo scans every month to know if the holes in her heart are healing on their own or not.

Basu added: “The first five months have been very difficult for us. But Devi has been fabulous from day one. We were told that every month, we have to do a scan to know if it's healing on its own. But with the kind of large hole that she had, we were told that it was doubtful, you will have to go through surgery. And the surgery is best done, when the child is three-months-old.”

She also recounted that Karan Singh Grover was “not ready” for Devi’s surgery while adding it is a tough decision to get one’s child operated at the right place and at the right time. Bipasha further noted that Devi was in surgery for six hours and that she didn’t sleep for “40 days and 40 nights”.

“I remember the third month when we went for the scan, I pretty much did all the research, met surgeons, had been to hospitals, spoken to doctors, and I was kind of ready, Karan was not ready. I knew that she had to be okay and I knew that she will be okay. And she is okay now. But the tough decision was to get your child operated at the right place and at the right time,” she recalled.

Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD) - Definition, Symptoms

A Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD) is defined as a hole in the heart that is present at birth. The hole is present in the wall that separates the heart’s lower chambers (right and left ventricles). Small VSDs may cause no problems and close on their own. Babies having medium or larger VSDs may need surgery earlier in life to prevent complications.

General symptoms of VSD in a baby are poor eating, slow or no physical growth, fast breathing or breathlessness, getting tired easily, and a whooshing sound upon listening to the heart with a stethoscope, according to Mayo Clinic.

Parents are advised to call the doctor or a nearby hospital if their baby gets tired easily while playing or eating, is not gaining weight, becomes breathless while eating or crying, and breathes rapidly or is short of breath. Parents also need to look out for symptoms such as shortness of breath, rapid or irregular breath, and fatigue or weakness.

Also Read: 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ box office collection day 10: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh film crosses Rs 100-cr mark

Also Read: Taj Mahal to Gateway of India: Celebrations of Chandrayaan-3's landing as imagined by AI