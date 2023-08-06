'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ box office collection day 10: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh film crosses Rs 100-cr mark   

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ earnings: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has crossed Rs 100-crore mark at the domestic box office within 10 days of its release. The film raked in a total of around Rs 103.80 crore till its second Sunday in theatres. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani collected a total of Rs 73.33 crore within the first week of its collection, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

The film went on to earn Rs 6.75 crore on its second Friday, Rs 11.77 crore on its second Saturday, and around Rs 11.95 crore on its second Sunday. The Alia Bhatt film collected a total of around Rs 161.50 crore in terms of worldwide collection, the portal said.

Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel said that the latest Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh film is expected to soon cross Rs 140 crore domestically in terms of net box office collections. Kadel added the film is likely to stay strong on the Independence Day weekend as well.

Many Bollywood and South Indian movie releases lined up on this Independence Day weekend. Among the movies releasing on the Independence Day weekend are Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar and Arun Govil’s OMG 2, Rajinikanth’s Jailer, and Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar.

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani Day 9 is Bigger than Day-1



Headed towards 11.50-12 cr Nett Second Saturday.



UNPRECEDENTED GROWTH



Film will emerge hit by crossing ₹ 140 cr nett, shall stay strong on Independence weekend as well.#KaranJohar set to deliver another BOX OFFICE HIT… — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 5, 2023

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is also Ranveer Singh’s seventh movie to gross Rs 100 crore in terms of net collections. Other Ranveer Singh movies that have achieved this feat are Simmba (Rs 240.3 crore), Bajirao Mastani (Rs 184.30 crore), Gully Boy (Rs 139.63 crore), Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (Rs 117.53 crore), and 83 (Rs 107.31 crore).

It is also Alia Bhatt’s eighth movie to cross the Rs 100 crore mark after RRR (Rs 772.10 crore), Brahmastra (Rs 286.56 crore), Gully Boy (Rs 139.63 crore), Gangubai Kathiawadi (Rs 132.01 crore), Raazi (Rs 123.74 crore), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (Rs 117.89 crore), and 2 States (Rs 102.33 crore).

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani focuses on a flamboyant Punjabi man and a confident and educated Bengali journalist who fall in love despite family opposition. The film, directed by Karan Johar, features Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Churni Ganguly, and Tota Roy Chowdhury in significant roles. The film released in theatres domestically and worldwide on July 28.

Also Read: ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ box office collection day 7: Karan Johar's film collects over Rs 73 crore

Also Read: ‘Jailer’ vs 'OMG 2' trailer Twitter review: Filmgoers say Rajinikanth's movie looks more impressive than Akshay Kumar film

Also Read: 'Bro' box office collection day 7: Pawan Kalyan-starrer earns close to Rs 75 crore