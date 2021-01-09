Bird flu: 15-20 dead crows found at Delhi park

Around 15-20 dead crows were discovered at a park in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase III amid a bird flu scare in the country. Samples taken from the dead crows have been sent to Northern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, Jalandhar in Punjab to determine whether the crows were carrying the bird flu or not.

The caretaker of the park has stated that as many as 200 crows have died in just the past week.

Tinku Choudhury from Central Park in Mayur Vihar, told ANI, "Nearly 200 crows have died here till now. Sanitation drives are being carried out and we've shut it for visitors. Bodies of five crows were taken away by officials yesterday and they've been sent to Jalandhar for testing."

Dr Sunil Singh Tomar of the Animal Husbandry Department has stated that scores of crow carcasses have been discovered in Delhi during the ongoing bird flu scare. He said, "We are instructed to keenly monitor, observe the situation and ensure proper sampling. 11 Rapid Response Teams have been formed by the Delhi govt who are monitoring their assigned districts".

Earlier, an official from the animal husbandry unit had stated that around 50 birds, most of which were crows, have died in the last three to four days Dwarka, Mayur Vihar Phase 3 and Hastsal village in West Delhi. On Friday, two dead crows were discovered in DDA Park, Dwarka. A sample from the dead crows has been sent for further investigation. Meanwhile, 16 dead crows were found dead in DDA Park, Hastsal Village.

Dr Rakesh Singh from the animal husbandry unit said, "We received information about the death of crows in Dwarka, Mayur Vihar Phase 3 and Hastsal village in west Delhi. However, it is yet to be ascertained if bird flu infection is the reason."

"On the directions of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, a rapid response team was rushed to Central Park in Mayur Vihar Phase III. Seventeen crows were found dead in the park and four samples were collected. The remaining carcasses were disposed of through deep burial method," a government statement read.

