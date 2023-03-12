Biryani ATM: India's first automated biryani takeaway launched in Chennai; details inside

Biryani is undoubtedly one of the most loved food items in India. And there are facts to prove this!

Interestingly, Biryani remained the top choice among Indians on food delivery apps in 2022. Zomato revealed that its app received 186 biryani orders per minute in 2022. On the other hand, the Swiggy app received 137 biryani orders every minute in 2022.

Leveraging this insight, Chennai-based Bai Veetu Kalyanam or BVK Biryani has launched a first-of-its-kind unmanned takeaway ordering experience centre in Kolathur, Chennai.

Touted to be India's first and a unique experience for biryani lovers, the process of ordering from the takeaway service is pretty simple.

The outlet is equipped with 32-inch screens where customers can browse their menu and place orders. Payments can be made by scanning QR codes or using cards. Following this, the vending machine delivers the freshly packed order within minutes.

A video showing the biryani vending machine is doing rounds on social media.

The video, shared by Food Vettai on Instagram, shows the BVK biryani outlet and the process of ordering from the unmanned outlet. The clip starts with a man choosing from some options for biryani. After paying the amount, the screen shows a few minutes of waiting time. The man then takes out the packet of biryani prepared.

The video has garnered over 62,000 views and several comments.

Started in 2020, BVK Biryani has now scaled up to offer 60-minute delivery across Chennai and hopes to further scale up to 30 min delivery in days to come. Ordering can be done online by either booking on their website or from their app.

Customers can also order from Swiggy and Zomato food ordering apps.

