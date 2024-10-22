Biryani over books at Lahore book fair! Only 35 books find buyers; 1200 shawarmas, 800 biryanis sold

A book fair held in Lahore took an unexpected turn as food stalls overwhelmingly dominated attendees' interest instead of books. The event, intended to promote literature and cultural engagement, fell short of its objectives, with reports revealing a staggering disparity between book sales and food purchases.

Local sources report that only 35 books were sold during the fair, a figure described as disappointing given the fair's aspirations. In stark contrast, food vendors enjoyed a bustling business, selling over 1,200 shawarmas and more than 800 plates of biryani to eager fairgoers, the Hindustan Times reported.

The irony of this culinary takeover is palpable, considering Lahore's reputation as Pakistan's cultural and literary hub. The city has historically nurtured renowned writers like Saadat Hasan Manto and Faiz Ahmed Faiz, making the lack of interest in books particularly noteworthy.

According to a report from the Asia News Network, the focus on food at the fair spoke volumes about current cultural trends. Attendees showed little enthusiasm for literature, leading to the stark figure of just 35 books sold, a situation lamented by many on social media.

Comments on platforms such as Reddit reflected this sentiment, with one user labelling the situation “embarrassing” and noting, “Pakistan does not have a reading culture.” Others expressed amusement at the unexpected focus on food rather than books at an event designed to celebrate literary achievements.