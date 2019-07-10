BITSAT 2019 results declared for iteration 3 on bitsadmission.com; here's how to check

Birla Institute of Technology (BITS) has declared the third iteration result of BITSAT 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their scores on bitsadmission.com.

Students who have been allotted seats in the third iteration will have to pay the fee by July 17. Unless the fee is paid, admission will not be granted to the candidates. Additionally, candidates can download their admission letter from the online mode only. No other mode is available to check the BITSAT 2019 result for iteration 3.

The BITSAT test was conducted from May 16 to 26 in online mode across various centres. BITSAT is conducted for admission to Integrated First degree courses including BE, BPharm and MSc offered. Students who are granted admission will be enrolled in the BITS campuses located in Goa, Pilani and Hyderabad.

Candidates can check BITSAT 2019 result in the following manner:

Step 1: Visit the official website bitsadmission.com

Step 2: Click on the 'First degree announcement' link on the homepage

Step 3: Fill the required fields including application number and password

Step 4: Click on the 'proceed' button and will be able to view the result

Step 5: Save the result for future reference

Also read: TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019: Results likely to be out after July 8, here's all you need to know

Also read: FCI Recruitment Result 2019: Phase-I results for North zone declared, know how to check scores