BITSAT 2019 results declared for iteration 3 on bitsadmission.com; here's how to check

Birla Institute of Technology (BITS) has declared the third iteration result of BITSAT 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their scores on bitsadmission.com.
Students who have been allotted seats in the third iteration will have to pay the fee by July 17. Unless the fee is paid, admission will not be granted to the candidates. Additionally, candidates can download their admission letter from the online mode only. No other mode is available to check the BITSAT 2019 result for iteration 3.
The BITSAT test was conducted from May 16 to 26 in online mode across various centres. BITSAT is conducted for admission to Integrated First degree courses including BE, BPharm and MSc offered. Students who are granted admission will be enrolled in the BITS campuses located in Goa, Pilani and Hyderabad.
Candidates can check BITSAT 2019 result in the following manner:
