Blinkit Vs Zepto Vs Swiggy Instamart: Hyderabad student pits delivery times on quick-com apps; This app delivers first

In an intriguing experiment, a student from the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad has put three popular quick-commerce apps—Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart—head-to-head to determine which service delivers the fastest. The results of her test have ignited discussions across social media.

Sneha, along with her friend Aryan, ordered various items from the three apps simultaneously to evaluate their promised delivery times. The three apps showed the following delivery times :

- Blinkit: showed 13 mins for one super you and one whole truth protien bar

- Swiggy Instamart: showed 21 mins ordered Sid Farm's milk packet

- Zepto: showed 8 mins ordered milky mist paneer

In her posts on X, Sneha captured the anticipation of the wait, stating, “Then came the fun part – waiting?”

Despite Zepto's initial promise of a 10-minute delivery, it ultimately lagged behind, taking 30 minutes. A conversation with the Zepto delivery partner revealed that the delay was due to the store's distance from the campus.

The results were as follows as mentions in the post:

"Blinkit: Came first at 15 mins (slightly late on what was promised, but the delivery person was so happy, it made our day).

Swiggy Instamart: Followed at 20 mins – accurate timing and a super chill delivery guy.

Zepto: showed up last, mostly because their store was farthest, and there was a location hiccup"

> @letsblinkit came first at 15 mins (slightly late on what was promised, but the delivery person was so happy, it made our day).

> @SwiggyInstamart followed at 20 mins – accurate timing and a super chill delivery guy.

While Sneha's experiment comparing Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart provided interesting insights into delivery times, it's important to note that such a comparison may not be entirely fair, as these services are not location agnostic.

The speed of delivery can vary significantly depending on the customer’s area; for instance, Blinkit may outperform Zepto in some neighborhoods, while in others, Zepto or Swiggy Instamart could be the quicker option. This variability highlights that delivery efficiency is influenced by geographical factors rather than reflecting the overall reliability of each app.

Sneha's experiment gained traction online, bolstered by unedited videos of the delivery process. Social media users responded with a mix of humor and shared experiences, with one user recalling a frustrating delivery that took 20 minutes despite being just 10 meters away from a Swiggy store. Others commented on the reliability of quick-commerce apps, noting that they often deliver before the estimated time, similar to experiences with Zomato.

While Blinkit emerged as the fastest service in this friendly competition, the experiment highlighted the unpredictability of quick-commerce deliveries, leaving users both surprised and frustrated.

