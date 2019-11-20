Blue Star launches room ACs with in-built air purifiers; claims to remove pollutants with 99% efficacy

With growing concerns about the rising levels of air pollution in the country, Blue Star on Wednesday launched a room air conditioner (AC) with an air purifier. The AC comes with an in-built air purifier, which simultaneously purifies indoor air. The AC can also function as a standalone air purifier during winters.

According to the company, the new Blue Star room ACs are powered by the unique contact microbiocidal anti PM 2.5 technology and are proven to remove harmful pollutant particulate matters with reduced efficacy of 99.39 per cent.

B Thiagarajan, MD, Blue Star said, "We believe nearly 10 per cent of the air-conditioner market will move towards integrated products that serve the dual purpose of cooling and purifying at the same time, considering air pollution is serious concern in most metros."

Blue Star's new AC's main feature is a SensAir technology, which senses the indoor air quality and automatically speeds up the air purification process when required. The 5-Star inverter AC also features Dual Inverter Technology to enable faster cooling during summers, a BLDC Motor for quieter performance, climate control, precision cooling, and powerful mode.

