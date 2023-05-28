Boss or cleaning staff? OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal reminisces Rs 20 tip from angry customer

OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal recently shared insights from the early days of his career in a candid interview, shedding light on a time when he not only led his own hospitality company but also assumed the roles of a front desk manager and cleaning staff whenever the need arose.

At the young age of 19, Ritesh Agarwal made the bold decision to drop out of college, a move that would ultimately prove to be a fortuitous turning point in his life. This pivotal decision made him eligible for the prestigious Thiel Fellowship, an initiative established by billionaire Peter Thiel. Remarkably, Agarwal became the first Asian recipient of the fellowship, which awarded him a grant of $100,000. Armed with this financial support, he returned to India with a clear vision to launch his own hospitality venture, OYO.

During the nascent stages of OYO, soon after Agarwal's return from the Thiel Fellowship, he took on various roles within the hotel staff, filling in wherever necessary. Whether it meant donning the cleaning crew's uniform, handling customer care, or managing the front desk, Agarwal immersed himself in all aspects of the business.

In an interview with Biz Tak, Ritesh Agarwal recounted a memorable incident where he found himself cleaning a hotel room, only to be confronted by an irate customer. "Unhone badi daant lagayi ki 10 minute ho gaya" (He scolded us because we were late), recalled the OYO CEO. The disgruntled customer reprimanded him for the delay, oblivious to the fact that Agarwal and his team were occupied cleaning another room at the time.

Undeterred, Agarwal took it upon himself to meticulously clean the room and ensure its immaculate presentation. Much to his surprise, the customer was impressed by Agarwal's dedication and the thoroughness of his work, even going so far as to tip him Rs 20 as a token of appreciation.

Reflecting on this memorable incident, Agarwal not only indulged in a trip down memory lane but also aimed to shed light on a crucial issue: the invaluable contributions made by housekeepers, front desk managers, and other unsung heroes within the hospitality industry. Taking to Twitter, he shared a snippet from the interview, emphasising, "The real stars of the hospitality industry are the front office managers, cleaning crew, receptionists, and behind-the-scenes staff who ensure guests have the best possible experience during their stay."

In a 2020 interview with Humans of Bombay, Agarwal further elaborated on the early days of his career, revealing, "During those initial days, I even worked as part of the hotel staff—servicing rooms, babysitting, and even playing UNO with customers—sometimes, being tipped for it all as well!"