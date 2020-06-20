Boycott of Chinese goods will not hurt China's economy, says Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Saturday said that boycotting Chinese products will not hurt China's economy as the neighbouring country's trade with India is only a fraction of its trade globally. He added, "We must become self-reliant as much as possible but we can't decouple with the rest of the world. India must continue to be part of the global supply chain and not boycott Chinese goods. What part of Chinese trade with India is China's world trade? It's a fraction."

Adding, veteran Congress party leader said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark on the Galwan valley conflict with China had left everyone baffled and bewildered. PM Modi, after an all party meet on the issue of ongoing border tensions with China, had said neither has anyone captured any Indian military post nor has anyone intruded into the nation's territory.

Chidambaram said, "At the end of the meeting, the Prime Minister made his concluding remarks. These remarks have left practically everyone baffled and bewildered. The PM said no outsider was inside Indian territory in Ladakh."

The Congress leader said that Modi's statement had contradicted the Chief of Army Staff, Foreign Minister and Defence Minister's earlier statement. Chidambaram asked, "If the Prime Minister's statement reflects the correct position, we would like to ask the government a few questions. If no Chinese troops had crossed the LAC and are in Indian territory, what was the face-off on May 5-6?"

He added, "We would also like to ask that if no Chinese troops were inside Indian territory, where did the clashes take place on June 15-16? Where were 20 Indian soldiers killed and 85 injured?"

Chidambaram also added that once PM Modi makes a statement that there are no Chinese troops on Indian territory, he has to define Indian territory too.

The former union minister said, "The Chinese claim has been consistent with what they have been claiming for the last few weeks, it is the Indian position as articulated by the Prime Minister that has come as a total shock. That is why we have asked pointed questions, now that China is claiming the entire Galwan valley, do you reject this claim or not,"

He urged the Modi government to reject the Chinese claim today itself and added if the Indian Government doesn't reject the claim of Chinese today, it could have "terrible consequences."

With inputs from ANI

