BoycottOrraJewellery trends on Twitter over Akshaya Tritiya ads featuring models without bindis

Some Twitter users have issued a boycott clarion call against the jewelry brand Orra Jewellery as the brand’s Akshaya Tritiya 2023 advertisement campaign featured models without bindis on their foreheads. Netizens said that wearing a bindi is an extremely important part of traditional attire for Indian women. Some also said that the models featured in this campaign look sad and mournful.

Author and speaker Shefali Vaidya said brands like Orra Jewellery are still showing sad models without a bindi on their foreheads in ad campaigns related to Indian festivals despite the No Bindi No Business campaign.

Vaidya tweeted, “Been 2 years, #NoBindiNoBusiness campaign is bearing results. This #akshaytritiya I see many brands feature models wearing a bindi in their ads. Brands like @ORRAJewellery are still showing mournful models without a bindi, but then hardly anyone buys their overpriced jewellery!”

General Secretary of the BJP Varanasi Kisan Morcha Vivek Pandey warned the brand of opposition if they are not careful with their advertisements. Pandey tweeted in Hindi, “What kind of advertisement has been made on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya, Mr. Vijay Jain? @ORRAJewellery. Bindi has an important place in women's adornment, without bindi all your jewelery is zero, please be careful while making advertisements, otherwise be ready to face opposition”.

Co-ordinator of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Anand Jakhotia said that it is time that such brands are taught a lesson. Jakhotia tweeted, “Bindi as believed by Hindus is more than just a red dot. If brands like @ORRAJewellery do not try to understand or intentionally ignore it, then it is time that Hindus need to show them the door!”

Bindi as believed by Hindus is more than just a red dot.



A user said that the Akshaya Tritiya advertisement by Orra Jewellery was in poor taste and reeked of ignorance. The user tweeted, “Wearing a Bindi is part of Hindu custom which has spiritual significance. Marketing of jewellery For Hindu festival by disrespecting Hindu customs is a poor taste and ignorance. No Bindi No Business”.

#Boycott_Orra_Jewellery

Another user said while jewellery brands use select festivals to boost their sales, they are also disrespecting the Indian culture by showing models without bindis. The user tweeted, “‘Orra Fine Jewellery’, a prominent brand showed a woman without Bindi in their Akshaya Tritiya Ad.They are using Hindu Festivals to sell their jewellery, but they are also disrespecting Hindu Dharma & culture by showing models without bindis”.

ORRA Jewellery wants Hindus to purchase from its stores this Akshaya Tritiya



But look at their models! Where is the Bindi?



Orra posted a series of ads for special offers on its diamond sets on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya yesterday. These ads featured models in traditional attire minus the bindis on the forehead.

There, however, is no statement regarding the same on the company’s social media handles. Brands like Tanishq, Malabar Gold, and Swiggy have faced the netizens’ wrath for advert campaigns on similar lines on festivals like Holi, Akshaya Tritiya, and Diwali.

