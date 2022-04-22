Boycott_MalabarGold trends on Twitter for Akshaya Tritiya ad featuring Kareena Kapoor 

Jewellery brand Malabar Gold has been trending on Twitter since today morning, and not for the right reasons. The advertisement featured Kareena Kapoor-Khan without bindi on her forehead. This is an advert for Akshaya Tritiya, a festival considered auspicious for gold purchases among Hindus.

Many social media handles are criticizing Malabar for this ad and called it an attempt to disregard Hindu traditions and festivals. They said that wearing bindi on forehead is an important component of traditional Indian attire for women.

A user wrote, “The general belief is that making female models appear without bindis to sell their products, which they market as specific to the Hindu festivals, is done deliberately to wipe out the symbolic significance of the bindi for a Hindu woman.”

Another user wrote, “Hey @MalabarTweets, Solahshringar comprises Bindi with other jewellery. Akshaya Tritiya is a Hindu festival and don’t you think you should be taking care of your customer’s sentiments by putting a bindi on your model along with your jewellery?”

There were a few dissenting voices as well who said that this #NoBindiNoBusiness campaign against Malabar Gold’s recent advert was utterly meaningless.

Some Twitter reactions on Malabar Gold’s Akshaya Tritiya ad featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan

BusinessToday.In has reached out to Malabar Gold for a comment. The story will be updated accordingly.

Tanishq had also faced the wrath of the netizens in October 2021 with many social media trolls accusing the company of promoting 'love jihad' through its ad. The brand withdrew the advert eventually. Apparel brand Fabindia also faced backlash for its Jashn-e-Riwaaz advertisement campaign in the same period. Netizens had sought a total boycott of the brand and also went onto accuse Fabindia of ‘abrahamisation of Hindu festivals.’

