'Brahmin Bharat Chhodo:' As JNU campus defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans, administration orders probe

Taking cognisance of the slogans against Brahmin and Baniya communities on the walls of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, the university administration on Friday asked the grievances committee to inquire and submit a report.

"The Vice-Chancellor has taken serious note of the incident of defacing walls and faculty rooms by some unknown elements in School of International Studies (SIS), JNU. The administration condemns these exclusivist tendencies on campus. Such incidents will not be tolerated as JNU belongs to all," the university said in a statement.

The statement further read, "The Dean, School of International Studies, and Grievances Committee have been asked to inquire and submit a report to V-C at the earliest."

Students claimed that the walls in the School of International Studies II building were vandalised with slogans against the Brahmin and Baniya communities.

Some of the pictures widely circulated across social media show slogans like 'Brahmins leave the campus,' 'Brahmin Bharat Chhodo,' 'There will be blood,' and 'Brahmins Baniyas, we are coming for you.'

This also drew massive criticism on social media as netizens called the move "an act of vandalism."

