'Bread in, Bread Out': Amul celebrates International Yoga Day with a quirky pun

FMCG bellwether Amul has also been known to bring a smile to its audience through its quirky puns based on the world's happenings. Be it the Viruskha wedding or International Yoga day, Amul has always been known to stand out.



Amul took to Instagram today to commemorate International Yoga Day with a doodle of a pun-intended caption. In the post, two girls can be seen along with the following text: “Tan, Mann aur Bun ki Shakti (Body, Soul and Bun’s strength). ‘Amul makes you flexible,” reads the entire caption.



President Ram Nath Kovind highly appreciated the efforts towards celebrating International Yoga Day every year. He said, "Yoga is India's gift to humanity, and it is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing mind, body and soul, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Tuesday, greeting people on the International Yoga Day. He also asked everyone to make Yoga a part of their daily life & experience its benefits."





International Yoga Day has been celebrated since 2015, and the theme for this year is ‘Yoga for Humanity’. The day is celebrated across the globe on June 21st. During the lockdown period, many fitness enthusiasts were forced to stay inside four walls; that is when yoga came in handy.



